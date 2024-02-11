Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, will close to all vehicles from Monday, February 12 until the autumn to enable essential maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on New York Road Flyover.

The news comes amid a host of local road closures, including to the nearby Armley Gyratory last month.

New York Road Tunnel, located on Leeds inner ring road, will close to all vehicles from Monday.

Reacting via social media, Marisa Lloyd said: "Another reason to avoid the city centre. The roadworks are so widespread and the closures so difficult to assess including trying to work out where the bus gates are."

Tracy Mikkelsen Edwards said: "It’s a nightmare navigating Leeds at the best of times, now add a couple of hours to our work commute," while TJ Jones said: "Here we go. 3 hour drive home from this day then."

Bearing replacement on the flyover is a vital process, that whilst only completed generally every 25-50 years, is essential to ensure the serviceable life of the flyover is maintained.

The council in planning the project has considered every effort to keep the tunnel open, however due the level of disruption to traffic flow, accident and breakdown risk in the tunnel and workforce safety concerns, the closure represents the most viable option.

Richard Towler added: "Why was this not done in lockdown when less traffic was on the roads, Leeds is already a nightmare to deal with especially being a wagon driver attempting deliveries."

Advance signage and notices will inform road users well in advance and during the closure. A full traffic management plan with signed diversions will be in place, along Marsh Lane and along the A61 past Leeds Bus Station.