Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M1 carriageway near Rothwell
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Closures on the M62 near the A63 Western Interchange and on the M62 at Oulton has caused disruption in recent weeks.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Northbound
- Monday, January 13 - Tuesday, January 14
- 8pm - 6am
- A64 eastbound and westbound Braham and A1M northbound and southbound Jct 44. Slip road and lane closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, January 13 - Tuesday, January 14
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 39 to Jct 38. Slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, January 13 - Tuesday, January 14
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 45 carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways and local authority networks. Structure maintenance works.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, January 13 - Tuesday, January 14
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, January 13 - Tuesday, January 14
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 26. Carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.