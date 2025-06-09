M1 Leeds: Full Yorkshire motorway diversions and closures including Stourton Interchange link road
A crucial motorway link road will face an overnight closure at Leeds this week.
Motorists in Yorkshire will have to contend with numerous National Highways road closures and diversions this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange, the M1 at Lofthouse Interchange, and the M621 past Holbeck Interchange.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Both directions
- Monday, June 9 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between Jct 45 and Jct 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, June 9 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 9 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 9 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 42 to M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 9 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 34 to Jct 32. Slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, June 9 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 26 to Jct 27. Slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.