A1M Leeds: All Yorkshire motorway closures and diversions including Bramham Interchange and Meadowhall
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will once again have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Diversions this week include along the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and on the M1 in both directions past Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, May 12 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M) southbound Jct 44. Exit slip road carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways network.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, May 12 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M) southbound Jct 44. Entry slip road and A64 west to A1(M) south link road carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Both directions
- Monday, May 12 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.
M1-Both directions
- Monday, May 12 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 33 to Jct 35. Carriageway closures and slip road closures and lane closure for inspection works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, May 12 - onwards
- 9pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 39 to Jct 38. Carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, May 12 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, May 12 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 25 to Jct 26. Slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works. Diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, May 12 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, May 12 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 westbound Jct 29 to Jct 28. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion route on local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Monday, May 12 - onward
- 9pm - 5.30am
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 5 to Jct 4. Slip road closures and lane closures for barrier repairs. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.