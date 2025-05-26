M1 Leeds: All four Yorkshire motorway diversions including Lofthouse and Ferrybridge junctions
The M1 near Leeds and Wakefield is set to face disruption this week.
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will have four National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange, the M1 past Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and the M621 at Elland Road.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Northbound
- Tuesday, May 27 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1(M) northbound Jct 42 and M1 Jct 46 to A1(M) Jct 45. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network for maintenance works.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Tuesday, May 27 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1m southbound Jct 41, M62 eastbound Jct 32a. Carriageway closure and lane closures for barrier repair. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, May 27 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, May 27 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
