Charity Possible has drawn up ‘car free’ designs for Tempest Road in Beeston and for outside Leeds United’s iconic Elland Road stadium.

The group wants change in the area and has acted on a ‘Car Free Vision’ report by organisation Fare City, which says roads used by private vehicles should be reclaimed for alternative uses such as walking and cycling in cities like Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many YEP readers have taken to social media to have their say on the designs, with many questioning whether enough thought had gone into the impact a car free city would have on disabled residents.

Charity Possible has drawn up ‘car free’ designs for Tempest Road in Beeston and for outside Leeds United’s iconic Elland Road stadium. Picture: Possible

Elle Hicks said: “Yes it looks wonderful and idyllic but it is completely impractical for disabled people.”

While Joanna Cannon said: “These designs tend to completely exclude disabled people who can only travel short distances and/or not use public transport.”

The feedback wasn’t all negative however, with some praising the Elland Road design and the improvement such pedestrianisation would have on match-going Leeds United fans.

Alex William Hinchcliffe said: “I don’t like the idea of more cycle lanes but It would help to pedestrianise more of the roads around Elland Road if only to make it easier for fans on a match day. It’s a wonder there hasn’t been more accidents with people running across the road instead of at the crossing.”

Some praised the Elland Road design and the improvement such pedestrianisation would have on match-going Leeds United fans. Picture: Possible

Many questioned the practicality of a city without cars giving the “unreliable” nature of the city’s bus network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Archer said: “Have to go by private car as public transport can't be relied on.”

Michelle Howarth added: “I work in the city centre and can only drive to work as the public transport can't get me back in for the school run.”

Central to Possible’s vision of a greener and less car dependent future for Leeds includes the introduction of the long-awaited Mass Transit system, with one connecting West Yorkshire’s towns, cities, and suburbs currently in the works.