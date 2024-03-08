Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first phase of the proposed network, unveiled yesterday by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), would include two lines serving Leeds and Bradford - and bosses behind the the project hope construction work could begin within four years.

Plans for a new tram system in Leeds were first proposed in 1991 – more than three decades after the city's original tramway was scrapped. The Leeds Supertram and Leeds Trolleybus schemes were among a host of proposed schemes that never came to fruition.

Early sketches for the Leeds line show links from St James’ Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road and the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Speaking yesterday, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, said: “Today is a key milestone in our plan to create a better-connected region that works for all. By setting out our plans to submit to government, we are taking a major step forward towards the biggest infrastructure project West Yorkshire has seen since the development of the motorways six decades ago.

"This will be transformational for the North, helping our communities to thrive and our economy to flourish - benefitting generations to come with greater opportunity and prosperity."

WYCA says it will work to ensure that any future phases of a mass transit network reach Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

The vision for the tram network anticipates that the delivery of the first phase will be based around four corridors:

East Leeds (including both East Leeds Park and Ride and East Leeds to Garforth route options)

South Leeds to Dewsbury (including both Middleton and White Rose route options)

Bradford to Leeds

Bradford to Dewsbury

All proposed routes are purely illustrative at this stage and will be subject to a full public consultation. Picture: WYCA

The proposed Bradford line would run from Leeds city centre to Bradford city centre – also linking Bradford Forster Square station with the new Bradford train station.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously pledged £2.5 billion towards delivering a mass transit system for the region after the HS2 link to Leeds was scrapped.