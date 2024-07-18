Leeds trams: Full route map as consultation for proposed mass transit system launched
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detailed proposed routes for the first phase of a West Yorkshire mass transit system were confirmed as part of an event held in Leeds city centre on Monday morning.
Phase one of the mass transit network aims to connect St James’ Hospital with the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds, while another line will run between Bradford and Leeds.
People are being invited to have their say on proposed route options as part of a public consultation, running until September 30.
For the purpose of this consultation, the Leeds Line has been split into two parts at the crossing of the River Aire at Victoria Bridge.
North of the river is referred to as the Leeds city centre section, while south of the river is referred to as the South Leeds section.
Four route options are being considered as part of the Leeds city centre section.
- route option one (L1) via East Parade and Infirmary Street
- route option two (L2) via East Parade (northbound) and Park Row (southbound)
- route option three (L3) via Cookridge Street and Park Row
- route option four (L4) via Regent Street and The Headrow
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Three route options are being considered as part of the south Leeds.
- route option five (L5) via Dewsbury Road
- route option six (L6) via Elland Road, Elland Road Stadium and Ring Road Beeston
- route option seven (L7) via Gelderd Road, Lowfields Road, Elland Road Stadium and Old Lane
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.