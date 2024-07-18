Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A first look into plans to build a tramline in Leeds has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailed proposed routes for the first phase of a West Yorkshire mass transit system were confirmed as part of an event held in Leeds city centre on Monday morning.

Phase one of the mass transit network aims to connect St James’ Hospital with the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds, while another line will run between Bradford and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are being invited to have their say on proposed route options as part of a public consultation, running until September 30.

WYCA/NW

For the purpose of this consultation, the Leeds Line has been split into two parts at the crossing of the River Aire at Victoria Bridge.

North of the river is referred to as the Leeds city centre section, while south of the river is referred to as the South Leeds section.

Four route options are being considered as part of the Leeds city centre section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

route option one (L1) via East Parade and Infirmary Street

route option two (L2) via East Parade (northbound) and Park Row (southbound)

route option three (L3) via Cookridge Street and Park Row

route option four (L4) via Regent Street and The Headrow

Three route options are being considered as part of the south Leeds.

route option five (L5) via Dewsbury Road

route option six (L6) via Elland Road, Elland Road Stadium and Ring Road Beeston

route option seven (L7) via Gelderd Road, Lowfields Road, Elland Road Stadium and Old Lane