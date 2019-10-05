Leeds Railway Station Interchange re-opens to buses this weekend

Have your say

The street outside Leeds Railway Station will be re-opened to buses on Sunday.

New Station Street has been closed since the end of January for roadworks to partially pedestrianise the area outside the train station.

The road was initially due to be closed for eight months and re-open at the beginning of September, although delays meant the street was closed for a further month.

During that time, work has been carried out to widen the pavement, while bus stops have also been moved.

The work is linked to a major upgrade of the station which also includes the building of a new 'platform zero' where the current long-stay car park stands.

First Bus have confirmed the road will re-open on Sunday and have listed the buses stopping outside the station.

The 5 towards the LGI will use stand S4.

The 19/19A (towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill), 27 and 28 will use stand S5.

The 4/4G and 16/16A towards Pudsey will use stand S6.