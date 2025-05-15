New data has revealed the amount made from Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued to motorists for parking offences in Leeds.

New data obtained through a new Freedom of Information request by Confused.com found that Leeds City Council has made £6,648,415 in revenue from PCNs since 2022.

The price comparison website asked all UK councils for figures on the number of parking fines distributed in the years 2022 up until October 2024.

New data found that Leeds City Council has made £6,648,415 in revenue from PCNs since 2022. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bath & North East Somerset Council topped the list at £32.7 million made, ahead of Scotland’s capital, City of Edinburgh Council, who made £19.4 million. Leeds ranked seventh overall.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Leeds is the second-largest council area in the UK by population. It has a large city centre as well as three universities, two teaching hospitals, over 300 schools, major sports grounds, and several district centres.

“Whilst it may seem that a lot of parking penalties are issued, this is proportionate to the size of the city. We need to enforce parking regulations for road safety, to tackle congestion and to keep traffic moving.”

Controversial new charges were introduced at beauty spots across the city, including Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Middleton Park on February 10.

A survey of 2,000 UK drivers found that out of those who’ve had a PCN, one in three (33 per cent) have received one for a parking offence. And over half (55%) of those admitted to having received more than two tickets.

Brighton & Hove, Bristol, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP), Newcastle Upon Tyne, Portsmouth and Oxfordshire County Councils rounded out the top 10.