The 13 busiest train stations in UK outside London and where Leeds is ranked

Whether it be going to work or commuting longer distance, travelling by train is a key way to get around the United Kingdom.

London Liverpool Street has once again retained its title of Britain’s busiest railway station as passenger numbers soared.

The estimated number of entries and exits at Liverpool Street in the year to the end of March was 94.5 million, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.

With the 12 busiest stations all located in the capital, here are the 13 busiest train stations in the UK outside of London and where Leeds is ranked...

1 . Birmingham New Street station - 33,335,376 Estimated entries and exits made at Birmingham New Street station was 33,335,376. | Alexander/Google Photo Sales

2 . Manchester Piccadilly station - 25,776,162 Estimated entries and exits made at Manchester Piccadilly station was 25,776,162. | Dylan Oliver/Google Photo Sales

3 . Glasgow Central station - 24,964,246 Estimated entries and exits made at Glasgow Central station was 24,964,246. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Leeds station - 24,891,386 Estimated entries and exits made at Leeds station was 24,891,386. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . Edinburgh Waverley station - 21,307,916 Estimated entries and exits made at Edinburgh Waverley station was 21,307,916. | NW Photo Sales

6 . Brighton station - 14,547,650 Estimated entries and exits made at Brighton station was 14,547,650. | Google Photo Sales