The 13 busiest train stations in UK outside London and where Leeds is ranked

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

New data has revealed where Leeds station ranks in terms of passenger numbers compared to the rest of the UK.

Whether it be going to work or commuting longer distance, travelling by train is a key way to get around the United Kingdom.

London Liverpool Street has once again retained its title of Britain’s busiest railway station as passenger numbers soared.

The estimated number of entries and exits at Liverpool Street in the year to the end of March was 94.5 million, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

With the 12 busiest stations all located in the capital, here are the 13 busiest train stations in the UK outside of London and where Leeds is ranked...

Estimated entries and exits made at Birmingham New Street station was 33,335,376.

1. Birmingham New Street station - 33,335,376

Estimated entries and exits made at Birmingham New Street station was 33,335,376. | Alexander/Google

Photo Sales
Estimated entries and exits made at Manchester Piccadilly station was 25,776,162.

2. Manchester Piccadilly station - 25,776,162

Estimated entries and exits made at Manchester Piccadilly station was 25,776,162. | Dylan Oliver/Google

Photo Sales
Estimated entries and exits made at Glasgow Central station was 24,964,246.

3. Glasgow Central station - 24,964,246

Estimated entries and exits made at Glasgow Central station was 24,964,246. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated entries and exits made at Leeds station was 24,891,386.

4. Leeds station - 24,891,386

Estimated entries and exits made at Leeds station was 24,891,386. | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Estimated entries and exits made at Edinburgh Waverley station was 21,307,916.

5. Edinburgh Waverley station - 21,307,916

Estimated entries and exits made at Edinburgh Waverley station was 21,307,916. | NW

Photo Sales
Estimated entries and exits made at Brighton station was 14,547,650.

6. Brighton station - 14,547,650

Estimated entries and exits made at Brighton station was 14,547,650. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsLondonTrains
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice