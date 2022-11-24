The local authority issued 13,455 warnings to motorists caught going through the stretch across from Leeds station up to the end of October 2022, according to numbers obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI). request.

Drivers have previously been accused of ignoring signs diverting them away from City Square as transformative works get underway. As part of work to make the area more of a ‘”people-first” environment, traffic management works are diverting all through-traffic away from the area. There are plans for its permanent closure to traffic from February 2023 and currently, management arrangements only allow access to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street for buses and taxis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists travelling through the bus gate are now in breach of traffic restrictions and have been warned of the installation of cameras. Council began issuing warnings to wayward motorists on September 20, 2022.

Leeds City Square, pictured with roadworks in place, and, inset, a traffic camera.

In a statement provided to the YEP, a Leeds city council spokesperson, said: “Bus gate camera enforcement is now live at the junction of Bishopgate Street and City Square. The scheme protects buses from congestion and ensures the safety of pedestrians and constructor partners.

“General traffic travelling along Bishopgate Street can only turn right onto Boar Lane. Entry to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street is now prohibited. We encourage motorists to plan ahead, use up-to-date satellite navigation for their journey’s or research alternative routes. We’re grateful to those who are already doing so."

Advertisement Hide Ad