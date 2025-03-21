Leeds Council has issued a strong warning to vandals following the “mindless vandalism” of a parking machine at a city beauty spot.

Council chiefs warned that vandalising parking machines at beauty spots will "directly impact visitor experience", after one was targeted just weeks after charges were controversially introduced at sites across the city.

Pictures sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post, show a parking meter at Temple Newsam has been damaged in what one concerned resident described as “mindless vandalism.”

A parking meter at Temple Newsam has been damaged in what one concerned resident described as “mindless vandalism.” | Submit

He said: “It’s just mindless vandalism. Yet again we have idiots damaging council property at Temple Newsam Park.

“I am just one of the many people who visit the park most days. You can see when the damage is done and you see cars coming in most nights, when the park staff go home.”

Controversial new charges were introduced at beauty spots across the city, including Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Middleton Park on February 10.

Leeds City Council has today issued strong a warning to vandals, as it after similar incidents of vandalism were reported at Golden Acre Park and Otley Chevin during February.

An authority spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports that a parking payment machine at Temple Newsham has been vandalised. While we understand that not everyone is happy about the necessary introduction of parking charges, vandalising the machines is unacceptable, and we ask that anyone with information comes forward.

“The income raised from the parking charge is used to directly support our parks and vandalism of the payment machines will directly impact the visitor experience. Visitors will still need to pay the relevant parking charges. However, due to the vandalism, the number of payment options has now been limited.”

Parking charges were introduced as part of ongoing efforts by City Council to plug a multi-million-pound funding gap - and that the resulting income would help pay for improvements including new signage and resurfacing.

Blue badge holders are exempt from the new payments, while motorists are charged £1 for two hours, rising to £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day. Season tickets are available at £10 per month or £80 per annum.