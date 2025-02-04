Leeds City Council has announced the date that new parking charges will come into effect at beauty spots across the city.

The charges, set to be introduced at Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Middleton Park, will be set at £4 for a full day.

The council has confirmed that car parking charges are to come into effect at five beauty spots across the city, including Roundhay Park, on February 10. | Steve Riding

They were met with frustration when the charges were first proposed more than a year ago, with some warning they could damage business. Last week, it was announced that a gallery in Roundhay Park is to close, citing the impending charges in a statement.

But the council has said that the charges come as part of ongoing efforts to plug a multi-million pound funding gap - and that the resulting income would help pay for improvements including new signage and resurfacing.

The authority has announced that customers can expect to pay to park at the five sites from Monday (February 10). At Middleton Park, the charges will apply only at the Urban Bike Park.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, the executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “Leeds City Council looks after over 4,000 hectares of parks and green spaces.

“Sadly, without a sustainable funding stream, the much-loved spaces will deteriorate, resulting in health and safety risks. This is why we have taken the decision to introduce parking charges at these five parks in Leeds, starting 10 February.

“We are keeping the charges nominal, equivalent to or less than a return ticket on the bus, and parking will remain free for blue badge holders.

“I’d also like to reiterate that the funding required to introduce these charges, such as new ticket machines, will all be paid for by the charges themselves.

“By maintaining our wonderful parks and green spaces, we are providing spaces for communities in the city to be active and to play and helping to improve mental and physical health across all ages.”

There will be the option to purchase a year’s season ticket for £80, equating to just over £1.50 per week, which can be used across all Leeds City Council’s parks. Blue badge holders will continue to park for free. The charges will apply seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media last week, Catriona Moore and David Lyon, the owners of Art Roundhay Park, told customers that the impending charges represented a “challenge too far” as they announced the closure of the gallery space.

The council said that the investments required to introduce the parking charges will be funded by the income generated through the charges themselves, including the new ticket machines. It is anticipated that the costs will be recouped from the income generated by the charges within six months.

The authority said that the money raised will also fund car park surface improvements, bay marking, signage, safe access for pedestrians and ongoing maintenance. Cycle parking will be added at the car parks as part of the scheme, as the authority promised electric vehicle charging infrastructure would be implemented where possible.

Parking payments will be accepted at the machines using a contactless bank card or via the PayByPhone parking app.