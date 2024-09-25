Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Further dissatisfaction has been aired over plans to introduce car parking charges at five sites in Leeds ahead of the deadline of a public consultation.

Charges will be brought in at Golden Acre, Middleton and Roundhay parks, along with Temple Newsan and Otley Chevin.

Last month, the decision was voted to go ahead despite after an attempt to have the decision reconsidered by council bosses failed.

Parking charges are set to be introduced at Golden Acre Park in Leeds | National World

Now Adel and Wharfedale Councillor Billy Flynn (Conservative) has once again expressed his concerns over the plans as a statutory public consultation on the proposal goes live that will be open for residents to put their views forward on until October 10.

A council spokesperson has said that the authority is facing “unprecedented budget challenges” and that the money made from the charges would go towards “substantial investment” that is needed in the parks.

Coun Flynn said that he felt the consultation was a “box-ticking exercise” as a previous consultation on the proposal “demonstrated that 80% of those who responded were opposed to the charges”.

Coun Flynn is urging residents to take part so that Leeds Council “are under no illusions about public opposition to these charges”.

He also said that he feels if the charges are implemented at Golden Acre Park then other issues will arise such as anti-social parking on Leeds Road and Arthington Rd by visitors trying to avoid the charges.

Leeds City Council is bringing in parking charges at five parks in the city | National World

Coun Flynn said: “This is one of the few remaining public amenities free to use in the ward and generations of Leeds residents from all of the city have enjoyed the facilities for decades.

“Make no mistake this is a deliberate choice by the council, and not something forced upon them. Over the last 5 years local developers have contributed nearly £2million to Leeds Council from the Community Infrastructure Levy raised from housing developments so there is plenty of money in the pot.

“However, they have chosen to use the money elsewhere in the city. I would like to be proven wrong, but I do sense there is a feeling of inevitability about this proposal.”

He urged residents to share their views on the proposals “so that the Council is faced with the true picture of local opposition to the scheme”.

He said he was also worried about the knock-on effects on other amenities such as the café in the park, adding: “It would be a shame if these were to close as a result of fewer people visiting the park or using the facilities because they have to pay for parking.”

The council has said that the money from the parking charges will be reinvested in the park | National World

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “In common with local authorities across the country, the council is facing unprecedented budget challenges that are impacting all its service areas, including parks and countryside.

“At the same time, we recognise that substantial investment is needed to ensure that Leeds’s much-loved parks continue to be safe and welcoming places for residents to visit.

“We therefore took the difficult decision earlier this year to press ahead with the introduction of car parking charges at some local parks, including Golden Acre Park, to help us fund this investment.

“The decision was taken after reviewing all alternative options and also followed a public consultation. The consultation now under way is part of the statutory process required for the implementation of the charges. Subject to the completion of this statutory process, we expect them to come into effect during 2025.”

They said that they are “committed to keeping costs down” and that parking for blue badge holders will remain free. They added that income from the charges would be reinvested to make the parks “an even more attractive location to spend time”.

They said: “Plans include the enhanced provision of disabled parking bays as well as new car park surfacing that would improve safety for those with mobility challenges.

“These measures, and others like them, would be transformational and would help give Golden Acre Park a future every bit as bright as its long and proud past.”

Anyone wanting to submit their thoughts on the council’s plans can email [email protected].