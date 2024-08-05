A host of key routes across Leeds are set to shut this week.

East Parade, Leeds city centre will be closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, August 5) to Wednesday, August 7, between 11.30pm and 5am each night.

Service N1 will divert via Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Headrow and Albion Street.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. | James Hardisty

Hunslet Lane will be closed due to resurfacing works from today until Saturday, August 17, 8.30am-6.30am each night.

Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Roundhay will divert via Hunslet Road, while services 12, 13 and 13A towards Hunslet will divert via Vicar Lane. Services 110, 444 and 446 will divert via A61 and South Accommodation Road.

Haigh Moor Road, Tingley will be closed until Friday (August 9) and Oldfield Lane, New Wortley will be closed for a railway bridge inspection from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 6).

Services 203, 205 and 42 will divert accordingly.

Ninelands Lane, Garforth remains closed due to roadworks until Wednesday, August 28.

Main Street, Allerton Bywater is set to reopen on Friday following a near two week closure.