A key route in Leeds is set to shut this week.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, August 21 from 9pm to 6am..

Services 2, 3, 3A, 200, 201, 202 and 203 towards Dewsbury Road will divert via Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, A61 and Tunstall Road to resume normal route.

On Sunday (August 25), Holt Crescent will be closed due to installation works from 8am to 4pm.

Service 1 will operate to Holt Park via normal route and terminating outside Ralph Thoresby School and returning to Leeds via Holtdale Approach and Otley Old Road. Service 6 will divert via Otley Old Road, Holtdale Approach North and terminating at Ralph Thoresby School and returning to Leeds via a normal route.

In Wakefield, Leeds Road will be closed due to level crossing works from Saturday, August 17 to Tuesday, September 10.

Services 140, 144, 146, 175 and 177 will divert via Aketon Road, Cutsyke Road & Bruce Smeaton Way.

In a welcome boost to city services, Burmantofts Street, Marsh Lane and Hunslet Lane have all reopened after bridge and resurfacing works respectively.