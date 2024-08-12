Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A host of key routes across Leeds and Wakefield are set to shut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burmantofts Street and Marsh Lane will be closed due to bridge works on Friday, August 16 from 10pm to 5.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 49, 50, 50A, 56 and 843 will all face relevant diversions in each direction as a result.

Buses in Leeds - Stock Image. | James Hardisty

Hunslet Lane closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, August 12 to Saturday, August 17, from 8.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Roundhay will divert via Hunslet Road, while the return services will divert via Vicar Lane (using Corn Exchange D) and York Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 110, 444 and 446 will divert via A61 and South Accommodation Road.

In Wakefield, Leeds Road will be closed due to level crossing works from Saturday, August 17 to Tuesday, September 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 140, 144, 146, 175 and 177 will divert via Aketon Road, Cutsyke Road & Bruce Smeaton Way.