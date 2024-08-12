Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Burmantofts Street and Marsh Lane to shut

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT
A host of key routes across Leeds and Wakefield are set to shut.

Burmantofts Street and Marsh Lane will be closed due to bridge works on Friday, August 16 from 10pm to 5.30am.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 49, 50, 50A, 56 and 843 will all face relevant diversions in each direction as a result.

Buses in Leeds - Stock Image.Buses in Leeds - Stock Image.
Buses in Leeds - Stock Image. | James Hardisty

Hunslet Lane closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, August 12 to Saturday, August 17, from 8.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Services 12, 13 and 13A towards Roundhay will divert via Hunslet Road, while the return services will divert via Vicar Lane (using Corn Exchange D) and York Street.

Services 110, 444 and 446 will divert via A61 and South Accommodation Road.

In Wakefield, Leeds Road will be closed due to level crossing works from Saturday, August 17 to Tuesday, September 10.

Services 140, 144, 146, 175 and 177 will divert via Aketon Road, Cutsyke Road & Bruce Smeaton Way.

It comes as significant disruption continues around the Armley GyratoryStanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route this summer.

