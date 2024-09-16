Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Stanningley Bypass to shut for bridge inspection
Stanningley Bypass will be closed due to bridge inspection works from 8pm Wednesday, September 18 to 6am Thursday, September 19.
Service X6 will divert via Bramley Town End, Stanningley Road, Town Street, Stanningley Bottom and Bradford Road to resume a normal route at Dawsons Corner.
In New Wortley, Lower Wortley Road closed due to roadworks from Monday 16 to Friday, September 27.
Service 42 towards Old Farnley will resume a normal route to Oldfield Lane then diverting via Dixon Lane and Greenside Road to resume service on Lower Wortley Road. Service 42 towards Leeds will resume a normal route.
Sharp Lane is closed due to roadworks from Monday 16 to Sunday, September 22, 8pm to 6am each night. Service 9A will divert via St Georges Road, Middleton Lane and Thorpe Lower Lane in both directions.
Significant disruption continues around the Armley Gyratory and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley routes.
