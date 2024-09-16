Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stanningley Bypass is set to shut overnight this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanningley Bypass will be closed due to bridge inspection works from 8pm Wednesday, September 18 to 6am Thursday, September 19.

Service X6 will divert via Bramley Town End, Stanningley Road, Town Street, Stanningley Bottom and Bradford Road to resume a normal route at Dawsons Corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closure of the Stanningley Bypass is set to be implemented. | Tony Johnson

In New Wortley, Lower Wortley Road closed due to roadworks from Monday 16 to Friday, September 27.

Service 42 towards Old Farnley will resume a normal route to Oldfield Lane then diverting via Dixon Lane and Greenside Road to resume service on Lower Wortley Road. Service 42 towards Leeds will resume a normal route.

Sharp Lane is closed due to roadworks from Monday 16 to Sunday, September 22, 8pm to 6am each night. Service 9A will divert via St Georges Road, Middleton Lane and Thorpe Lower Lane in both directions.