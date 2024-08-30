Stanningley Bypass: Leeds Council team confirm key city route set for Saturday night closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers in Leeds are being warned to plan ahead this weekend as the A647 Stanningley Bypass is set for a night-time closure.
Lane closures along the east and westbound carriageways have been in place along the route since Friday, July 20 to allow for repairs to joints along lanes one and two.
Now in a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds has confirmed the route is set for an overnight closure.
Connecting Leeds said: “A647 Stanningley Bypass will be closed from 8pm on August 31 - 6am on September 1.
“Day-time lane closures continue. The scheme is scheduled to complete by 6am on Monday, September 2.”
During the works a contra flow system has been in place along with a reduced 30 mph speed limit.
Pavement joint repairs have also been carried out on the A647 between Swinnow Lane and the pedestrian bridge which connects Spring Valley Crescent to Wellstone Garth.
Significant disruption continues this summer around the Armley Gyratory and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.