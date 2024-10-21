Leeds bus timetables: Full diversions and cancellations as Morris Lane shuts for emergency roadworks
Morris Lane, Kirkstall has been closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.
These services will miss out the following stops:
- Kirkstall Health Centre
- Norman Mount
- Morris Avenue
Cross Green Lane will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 21 to Wednesday, October 23 from 7am to 5pm each day. Service 62 will divert via Cross Green Lane, Easy Road, Park Parade and East Park Road.
Outwood Lane, Horsforth will be closed due to roadworks from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3. Service 31 will divert via Hawksworth Road and New Road Side.
Elsewhere Osmondthorpe Lane will remain closed due to bridge works every Saturday night from 10pm to 6am until Sunday, December 1. Services 5A and 91 will divert.
Meanwhile, Roundhay Road, Harehills will also remain closed due to resurfacing works until Friday, November 1 between 7pm and 11.59pm each evening.
In a welcome boost to services, Sharp Lane has reopened following bridge inspection works.
