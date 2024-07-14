Leeds Bradford Airport's 'it's coming home' flight message to England with Berlin arrival for Euro 2024 final

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 14th Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) bosses have thrown their weight behind England's bid to bring Euro 2024 home.

England face heavyweights Spain in the final of the competition at 8pm today (July 14) in the German capital, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions aim to lift the coveted European trophy for the first time in what would be an historic achievement for the nation.

And LBA has joined the country in wishing the team well by issuing its own good luck message of support to the players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Top image by National World. Flight arrivals images from Leeds Bradford Airport website.

It has listed a flight - aptly-numbered 3L10N5 - 'scheduled' to arrive from Berlin's Brandenburg airport at 8pm tonight (July 14).

LBA has listed what appears to be a dummy flight on the arrivals section of its official website, scheduled at the same time as the Euro 2024 final kick off.

England topped their group after a lacklustre opening three games before beating Switzerland on penalties in the knockout stages.

They overcame the Netherlands in the semi finals of the tournament on Wednesday, as a last-gasp moment of brilliance from substitute Ollie Watkins sank the Dutch in a thrilling 2-1 victory for the Three Lions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

Bars across the city are gearing up for thousands of fans set to pour in to watch the final tonight, which will also be screened in Leeds city centre’s Millennium Square as part of a sold out, ticket-only event.

Related topics:EnglandLeeds Bradford AirportEuro 2024Berlin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice