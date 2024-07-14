Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) bosses have thrown their weight behind England's bid to bring Euro 2024 home.

England face heavyweights Spain in the final of the competition at 8pm today (July 14) in the German capital, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions aim to lift the coveted European trophy for the first time in what would be an historic achievement for the nation.

And LBA has joined the country in wishing the team well by issuing its own good luck message of support to the players.

Top image by National World. Flight arrivals images from Leeds Bradford Airport website.

LBA has listed what appears to be a dummy flight on the arrivals section of its official website, scheduled at the same time as the Euro 2024 final kick off.

England topped their group after a lacklustre opening three games before beating Switzerland on penalties in the knockout stages.

