Leeds Bradford Airport's 'it's coming home' flight message to England with Berlin arrival for Euro 2024 final
England face heavyweights Spain in the final of the competition at 8pm today (July 14) in the German capital, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions aim to lift the coveted European trophy for the first time in what would be an historic achievement for the nation.
And LBA has joined the country in wishing the team well by issuing its own good luck message of support to the players.
It has listed a flight - aptly-numbered 3L10N5 - 'scheduled' to arrive from Berlin's Brandenburg airport at 8pm tonight (July 14).
LBA has listed what appears to be a dummy flight on the arrivals section of its official website, scheduled at the same time as the Euro 2024 final kick off.
England topped their group after a lacklustre opening three games before beating Switzerland on penalties in the knockout stages.
They overcame the Netherlands in the semi finals of the tournament on Wednesday, as a last-gasp moment of brilliance from substitute Ollie Watkins sank the Dutch in a thrilling 2-1 victory for the Three Lions.
Bars across the city are gearing up for thousands of fans set to pour in to watch the final tonight, which will also be screened in Leeds city centre’s Millennium Square as part of a sold out, ticket-only event.
