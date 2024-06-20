6 pictures of joy and despair at Leeds Millennium Square fan zone as England faced Denmark in the Euro 2024

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:13 BST

It was 90 minutes of ups and downs at Millennium Square in Leeds.

England’s second game at the 2024 European Championship started off with an early goal from Harry Kane.

The joy was short lived, however, as Denmark quickly equalised with a phenomenal goal from outside the box.

What followed was a game of hope and despair, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are 6 fantastic pictures from the Millennium Square fan zone:

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

England fans celebrate their side's first goal at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

1. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds

England fans celebrate their side's first goal at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

2. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Dejected England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

3. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds

Dejected England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

4. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds

England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

5. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds

England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Dejected England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

6. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds

Dejected England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Related topics:EnglandDenmarkHarry KaneLeedsEuro 2024

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.