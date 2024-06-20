England’s second game at the 2024 European Championship started off with an early goal from Harry Kane.

The joy was short lived, however, as Denmark quickly equalised with a phenomenal goal from outside the box.

What followed was a game of hope and despair, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are 6 fantastic pictures from the Millennium Square fan zone:

1 . England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds England fans celebrate their side's first goal at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

2 . England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

3 . England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds Dejected England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

4 . England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.

5 . England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England.