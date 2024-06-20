England’s second game at the 2024 European Championship started off with an early goal from Harry Kane.
The joy was short lived, however, as Denmark quickly equalised with a phenomenal goal from outside the box.
What followed was a game of hope and despair, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.
Here are 6 fantastic pictures from the Millennium Square fan zone:
1. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds
England fans celebrate their side's first goal at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
2. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds
England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds
Dejected England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds
England fans at the Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds
England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
6. England fans at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds
Dejected England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watching the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
