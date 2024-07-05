Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds City Council have issued a statement as Saturday’s football is set to cause delays to a concert in Leeds.

Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final between England and Switzerland has forced Leeds City Council to delay Tom Grennan’s concert at Millennium Square.

England's quarter-final match on Saturday is set to delay Tom Grennan's concert at Leeds' Millennium Square. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images & Danny Lawson/PA Wire

But the 5pm kick-off and possible extra time and penalties means that fans of the singer-songwriter have expressed their worry over potential delays, with one fan telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that the new later starting and finish times means a number of fans won’t be able to attend.

In a lengthy statement, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council’s events team said: “Following discussions with the concert promoter after England’s game on Sunday evening, and now the England quarter-final fixture time and date has been confirmed, it was agreed that an adjustment of event timescales was needed to meet the needs around safety and comfort of both concert attenders and football supporters.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of knockout football this adjustment also means allowing for the possibility of extra time and penalties, which affects the earliest time doors can be open for the concert. Please be assured that Tom Grennan will perform his full set as advertised, starting at a slightly later time (9.25pm latest) and finishing by 11pm. Every opportunity will be given to enable the support acts to perform, time permitting.

“We appreciate that not everyone attending the concert will be a football fan and we apologise for the concerns and inconvenience the change in timings cause. Please be aware that our ticket terms and conditions state: ‘the organisers reserve the right to make alterations to the published performance’ and our website states ‘the concert will end at approximately 10.30pm’.”

The statement continued: “Millennium Square has a strong track record of screening major live events throughout the year and we are confident that both events can be hosted safely and efficiently within the adjusted timescales.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure the welfare of all customers attending both events with different entrances and exits and additional security staff will be deployed to ensure crowds are segregated and move easily in and around the square.