This is a football match you won’t want to miss. England is set to take on Spain in the Euros 2024 final on Sunday, July 14.
Leeds pubs and bars have been screening the games in whatever ways they can so we never miss out on any of the action - and the final won’t be any different.
Here are 8 bars and pubs in Leeds welcoming customers without bookings.
1. The Brotherhood of Pursuit and Pastimes
The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes, in New Briggate, is also showing the game on Sunday welcoming walk-ins only. | The Brotherhood of Pursuit and Pastimes Photo: The Brotherhood of Pursuit and Pastimes
2. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen
Belgrave Music Hall, Cross Belgrave Street, is the perfect place to watch the Euros 2024. There are screens on each floor of the venue with free entry on a first come first served basis. Food from Patty’s and Dough Boys will be available. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Green Room
Green Room, in Wellington Street, will be showing the final on the big screen in its terrace, welcoming walk-ins only. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Headrow House
Headrow House, in the city centre, is also showing the final this Sunday. The game will be shown on all floors of the venue and welcomes customers on a first come, first served basis. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Kirkstall Bridge Inn has been showing all the England games on a big screen in its beer garden - and it is set to welcome customers in for the final too. On a first come, first served basis, football fans can expect delicious pints and food by Mr D's Magnificent Pie Machine and the Aire Fryer. | National World Photo: National World
6. Water Lane Boathouse
Water Lane Boathouse, in Canal Wharf, has been showing all the England games on its giant outdoor screen in the pub’s canal-side garden. It will also be showing the final match, with walk-ins only. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.