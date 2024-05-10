Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millennium Square will host a Euro 2024 fanzone at the heart of Leeds city centre this summer.

Football fans can follow England’s hunt for glory and cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team, with all the big game action to be shown live on the square’s high-definition, giant LED screen.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of England’s opening group match vs Serbia.

All of England’s group stage matches will be shown live on Millennium Square’s big screens.

Which matches will be shown live on the big screens?

England kick off against Serbia on Sunday, June 16 (8pm KO), followed by Denmark on Thursday, June 20 (5pm KO), and Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25 (8pm KO).

If England qualify from their group, their last 16 knock-out game will also be shown on the big screen, scheduled for either Saturday, June 29 or Sunday, June 30.

How do I get tickets?

Entry is strictly by advance ticket only and the Fanzone is a standing only event.

Gates open approximately one-an-a-half hours before each England match, welcoming fans into a specially created outdoor area with a licensed bar, several street food catering concessions, and toilet facilities.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person (inclusive of booking fees) are now available to purchase via www.millsqleeds.com or by calling 0113 376 0318 and are limited to four per person. The event is open to ages 14 and above, and all persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The venue is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform and disabled toilet provision. Full accessibility information and companion ticket details are available from the venue website or by calling Leeds Ticket Hub.

Will other Euros matches be shown?

Other Euro 2024 matches will also be screened live at Millennium Square wherever possible on a non-designated event basis.