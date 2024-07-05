Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flights were forced to abandon their landings at Leeds Bradford Airport due to strong winds, footage captured on video shows.

Aircrafts landing at the airport yesterday (July 4) as the country went out to vote in the general election were forced to change course.

The above clip was shared by plane spotter Jonathan, who went to the airport to capture footage of the incoming flights as it was “blowing a game”.

The Jet2 flight abandons its landing at Leeds Bradford Airport | Handout

He said that the Jet2 flight from Tenerife was scheduled to arrive at 1.45pm but made two attempts to land before being diverted to Manchester. He added that he witnessed numerous other flights abandon their landings.

The clip shows the flight struggling to cope with the gusts as it gets ready to touch ground before abandoning the attempt.