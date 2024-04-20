31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds Bradford Airport in the 1980s

These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of holidaymakers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

They chart life at Leeds Bradford Airport in the 1980s. It was a decade brought huge change at the airport which included a runway extension, the redevelopment of the terminal building, a row over night flights and a visit from Concorde.

The day the airport's runway extension was officially opened in November 1987, Wardair commenced transatlantic flights to Toronto.

1. LBA in the 1980s

Rows over late night landings at Leeds Bradford Airport in April 1985 stirred the whole issue of night flights at Yeadon. It prompted your YEP to run a telephone poll.

2. LBA in the 1980s

Newly-promoted trainee air traffic control officer Sandra Shuttleworth completes an airfield inspection in June 1985 prior to the first ever EL AL B767 flight from Leeds Bradford Airport.

3. LBA in the 1980s

A new Airporter bus service was launched in June 1986 to link Leeds city centre with the airport.

4. LBA in the 1980s

Air France Concorde touches down at Leeds Bradford Airpor in August 1986. Were you among the crowds?

5. LBA in the 1980s

A British Midland and Air Europe aircraft get ready for take off in October 1981.

6. LBA in the 1980s

