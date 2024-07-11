An early goal from Xavi Simons put the Dutch in the lead as the two nations battled it out in Dortmund on Wednesday (July 10).
But the Three Lions were back in the game after Harry Kane equalised in a penalty in the 18th minute.
Hundreds of fans watched in anticipation at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds as late substitution Ollie Watkins scored in the 90th minute, giving England a late win.
Here are 19 pictures capturing the drama and celebrations in Leeds:
1. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
2. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024, semi final match, between England and the Netherlands.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024, semi final match, between England and the Netherlands.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
6. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.