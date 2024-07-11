19 celebratory pictures as fans at Millennium Square in Leeds watch England reach Euro 2024 final

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 08:39 BST

Fans gathered at Millennium Square in Leeds to watch England take on the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 semi-final.

An early goal from Xavi Simons put the Dutch in the lead as the two nations battled it out in Dortmund on Wednesday (July 10).

But the Three Lions were back in the game after Harry Kane equalised in a penalty in the 18th minute.

Hundreds of fans watched in anticipation at the Millennium Square fan zone in Leeds as late substitution Ollie Watkins scored in the 90th minute, giving England a late win.

Here are 19 pictures capturing the drama and celebrations in Leeds:

1. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales

2. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024, semi final match, between England and the Netherlands.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales

3. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024, semi final match, between England and the Netherlands.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales

4. Fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales

5. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales

6. England fans at Millennium Square, Leeds, celebrate after England's win in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi final match.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandLeedsEuro 2024NetherlandsHarry KaneDortmundOllie Watkins
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice