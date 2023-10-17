The public are having their say after Leeds Bradford Airport confirmed work is due to get underway on a £100m terminal expansion.

Announced yesterday (Monday, October 16), the £100m regeneration scheme will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current building. Due to get underway in autumn 2023 and expected to complete in 2026, the expansion work has already been approved by Leeds City Council.

Passengers are to benefit from the creation of additional aircraft stands, more seating, faster security, new shops and eateries, and a larger baggage reclaim area and immigration hall, as well as improved access for passengers with restricted mobility.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, GALBA (Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport), said they had no objection to upgrading the terminal in a way that reduces its current carbon footprint.

Group chair, Chris Foren said: “Flights cause the overwhelming majority of LBA’s climate damaging greenhouse gas emissions and there are two important points to note about the 2019 planning permission.

“One that it does not permit an increase in passenger numbers above five million per year. LBA signed an agreement with Leeds City Council that requires LBA to submit a new planning application in order to exceed five million passengers per year. And two it does not change the rules that limit the number of flights allowed at night.

"GALBA vigorously opposes LBA’s current CLEUD proposals to reinterpret those rules to allow more night time flying. GALBA will continue to oppose any plans to increase the number of flights from LBA because of the extremely negative impact this would have on the climate, noise levels and air pollution.”

It is said that the regeneration will help Leeds Bradford to further decarbonise its operations, as outlined in the airport’s 2030 Net Zero Carbon Roadmap, with the installation of new heating, lighting and machinery, including new baggage belts. By 2030, the regeneration has the potential to create 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contribute a total of £940 million to the local economy.

Following news of the reaction, YEP readers took to social media to express their views on the “overdue” expansion plans. Kev Farrell said: “About time, it's so dated, it's what we need in Yorkshire, instead of trudging over the pennine's,” while Wayne Steel added: “That’s great hopefully will mean more jobs , destinations and less need for me to travel to Manchester.”

Others voiced concern that current transport links will not sufficiently support an airport expansion. Simon Greenwood said: “Any expansion should be tied to putting in a trains service to the airport,” while David Dobson said: “Without proper transport links it not worth a bean and should be relocated.”