The M1 is set to face disruption again this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Closures will move to South Yorkshire on the northbound route between Sheffield and Rotherham. | Motorway Cameras

Last week, saw closures to the M1 near the near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges, while this week closures will move to South Yorkshire on the northbound route between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

8pm - 6am

A64 eastbound Bramham to Headley Bar. Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound closed between junction 40 and junction 42 for carriageway patching and comms work. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

8pm - 6am

A1M junction 49 to junction 48 southbound overnight closures for joint replacement, routine inspections and general maintenance. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 29 to Jct 31. Carriageway closures and slip road closures and lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 29 to Jct 31. Carriageway closures and slip road closures and lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, October 14 - Tuesday, October 15

9pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.