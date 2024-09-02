Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A host of motorway closures are set to be in place across Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound Jct 34 to Jct 35 slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

A1M southbound Jct 35 to Jct 34 slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

A1M southbound Jct 47 entry slip road closed for verge works. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 28 to Jct 27. Carriageway and lane closure for drainage works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

9pm - 6am

M621 clockwise Jct 7 to M1 southbound. Jct43 carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Anti-clockwise

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.