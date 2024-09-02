Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including A1(M) and M621 near Elland Road
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
In recent weeks, closures to the M621 at Holbeck, M1 at Meadowhall and A1(M) near Leeds Festival has caused a host of disruption.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Northbound
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound Jct 34 to Jct 35 slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M southbound Jct 35 to Jct 34 slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M southbound Jct 47 entry slip road closed for verge works. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 28 to Jct 27. Carriageway and lane closure for drainage works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 9pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise Jct 7 to M1 southbound. Jct43 carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, September 2 - Tuesday, September 3
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
