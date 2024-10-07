Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The M1 near Leeds is set to face disruption this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of closures and diversions to watch out for this week. | Google

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Southbound

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound. Jct 33 to Jct 30 carriageway closure. Slip road closures and lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound. Jct 37 to Jct 38 slip road closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via National highways and local authority consent.

M1-Northbound

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound. Jct 42 entry slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local networks.

M62-Westbound

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 23 to Jct 26 carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62-Westbound

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 29 to Jct 30 carriageway closures and 24/7 lane closure for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8

9pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.