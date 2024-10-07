Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M1 near Barnsley and Lofthouse
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
In recent weeks, closures to the M621 at Holbeck, M1 at Meadowhall and A1(M) near Leeds Festival has caused a host of disruption, while works continue on the M621 near Elland Road - which is nearing completion after a two year programme of works.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Southbound
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound. Jct 33 to Jct 30 carriageway closure. Slip road closures and lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound. Jct 37 to Jct 38 slip road closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via National highways and local authority consent.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound. Jct 42 entry slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local networks.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 23 to Jct 26 carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 29 to Jct 30 carriageway closures and 24/7 lane closure for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, October 7 - Tuesday, October 8
- 9pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
