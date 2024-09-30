Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as M621 works near Elland Road reach final stage
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Included among this week’s works is the M621 in Leeds, which is nearing completion after a two year programme of works.
National Highways has been carrying out important upgrades on the M621 between junctions 1 (Beeston) and 7 (Stourton). Aiming to ease congestion at key locations along the M621, providing a better, safer, experience for motorists and more reliable journeys.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1-Southbound
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- A1 northbound and southbound. Jct 65 Birtley to Jct 69 Coalhouse Carriageway closures and lane closures for major project widening works.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 59 Bradbury Carriageway closures and lane closure for lighting renewal.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M southbound Jct 51 to Jct 50 carriageway closure for electrical works.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound. Jct 33 to Jct 30 Carriageway closure. Slip road closures and lane closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound. Jct 42 entry slip road carriageway closure diversion on National Highways and local networks.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 9pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 34 to Jct 37, M18 northbound and southbound Jct 6 to Jct 7 Carriageway, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
