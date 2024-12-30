Leeds buses: Full list of road closures and route diversions as Queens Road and Morris Lane remain shut
Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.
Green Road, Meanwood Road junction and Stonegate Road also remain closed for junction works until further notice. Service 38 towards Leeds only will divert via Tongue Lane.
Meanwhile Queens Road, Hyde Park, has been shut due to roadworks. Service 56 will divert in both directions.
Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.
The final phase of works are underway on the Armley Gyratory’s Wellington footbridge. It is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.
Elsewhere services 5A and 91 will be diverting away from Osmondthorpe Lane as over one hundred engineers are set to start work on the route’s railway bridge, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
