Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of key routes are set to remain shut in Leeds this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.

A number of key routes are set to remain shut in Leeds this week. | NW/Google

Green Road, Meanwood Road junction and Stonegate Road also remain closed for junction works until further notice. Service 38 towards Leeds only will divert via Tongue Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Queens Road, Hyde Park, has been shut due to roadworks. Service 56 will divert in both directions.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere services 5A and 91 will be diverting away from Osmondthorpe Lane as over one hundred engineers are set to start work on the route’s railway bridge, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.