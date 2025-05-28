Plans to install new bus and cycle lanes near a crucial roundabout in south Leeds have been drawn up.

Leeds City Council is proposing to introduce new measures along the A6110 and A643 Elland Road which will make it safer and more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

The A6110 Ring Road, and A643 Elland Road form key routes in Leeds, connecting south Leeds to the city centre and is a popular route with over 38,000 people using it daily.

Since 2019, a total of 26 collisions have been recorded, resulting in 31 casualties - 1 fatality, 10 serious injuries, and 20 slight injuries, highlighting the need for improvements.

Leeds City Council is proposing to introduce new measures along the A6110 and A643 Elland Road. | Submit/Google

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “This scheme is a vital step towards creating safer, more accessible routes for active travel through Leeds.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to make our city more inclusive, healthy, and sustainable, and we urge everyone that uses this route - whether you walk, cycle, drive, or take the bus - to share your views and help shape the future of this area. Your input is essential to ensure these changes meet community needs.”

The proposed scheme aims to address longstanding issues along the route, including high collision rates, congestion, limited pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and poor connectivity to surrounding areas.

Located near Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium, the proposals include minimal changes to Millshaw roundabout as this is one of the potential options for tram proposals connecting Leeds city centre and south Leeds. The council is working closely with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to make sure they complement the potential tram line.

This will ensure that any works will not need revisiting if the line is delivered on this route. Once the tram route has been confirmed, any necessary changes to the roundabout will be developed and a consultation undertaken at that stage.

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “It's an exciting time for transport in West Yorkshire and plans like this can play a big part in creating a modern, joined-up network.

“By making roads safer and improving facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users, we are helping more people choose greener and healthier ways to travel. We want to hear from everyone that uses this route to help us build a better-connected region that works for all.”

The A6110 and A643 proposals align with Leeds City Council’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions, promoting active travel, and supporting Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries in Leeds by 2040.

Drop-in events related to the scheme will be held at Churwell Community Centre (Thursday, June 19, 3pm-6pm) and Cottingley Community Centre (Thursday, June 26, 12pm-3pm).

Previous consultations have been held as part of ongoing works to improve other key routes across Leeds, including the Woodhouse Lane Gateway, Burley Road and Roundhay Road.