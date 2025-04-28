Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have revealed images of the proposed 53,000-capacity Elland Road Stadium redevelopment and invited fans and the public to view an exhibition.

The club outlined plans in September 2024 to improve the stadium and increase the capacity to over 50,000. Premier League status was always central to the prospect of developing the ground and with promotion secured last week, the executive board of Leeds City Council met to discuss key proposals, including the start of legal agreements to sell council land to Leeds United and the entering into of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lowy Family Group, Leeds United's development partner, to consider the wider regeneration potential for 30 acres of council-owned land around the stadium. Those proposals and an agreement to take steps to refresh the council’s vision for future regeneration of land adjacent to the expanded stadium were all unanimously agreed.

Councillors are set to meet at a Plans Panel on Thursday May 8 to discuss the pre-application for the Elland Road redevelopment. Though the application is with a view to take the capacity up to 56,500, Leeds say the estimated final capacity of the design currently in progress is around 53,000. The higher capacity application will give Leeds the headroom to go up to 56,500 if it becomes possible.

Leeds say that their plans will ‘revitalise’ the West and North Stands and include changes to the South Stand to help meet the demand for tickets.

Leeds United Elland Road statement

A club statement said: “Leeds United Football Club is today delighted to unveil proposed images for the enhancement of Elland Road. This follows on from the plans outlined in September of 2024, to modernise and improve the stadium. Last week, Leeds City Council’s Executive Board unanimously agreed the regeneration vision and Councillors will now be discussing the pre-application for the modernisation of Elland Road Stadium at a Plans Panel meeting on Thursday 8th May 2025, with the view to increase the capacity from 37,645 to up to 56,500. The estimated final capacity of the design in progress is approximately 53,000.

“An evolution of what makes Elland Road great, the revitalisation of the West and North Stands, along with changes to the South Stand, will provide greatly improved general admission and hospitality facilities, to help meet the demand for tickets, with 26,000 supporters currently on the club’s season ticket waiting list.”

Elland Road stadium public consultation

Leeds United will host a public exhibition at their Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road from Thursday May 22 to Friday May 23 and put in two consultation events as part of a community roadshow. Those events will take place at The Holbeck Club on Tuesday May 13 from 5pm to 8pm and at The Dragon Pub on Monday May 19 from 5pm to 8pm.

The club’s statement continued: “Leeds United endeavours to ensure the consultation process is as accessible as possible and would also like to hear your views and thoughts. Feedback and comments can be submitted via [email protected].”