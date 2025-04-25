A58 Roundhay Road: Over 650 responses as Leeds Council extend deadline on £4.5m bus and cycle lane plans
Originally due to run until Sunday, April 20, the public consultation on plans to improve the A58 Roundhay Road and Barrack Road, has been extended until the end of April after Leeds City Council received over 670 responses.
Plans to improve the ‘Bayswater Triangle’, particularly the A58 Roundhay Road junctions with Bayswater Road, Spencer Place, Roseville Road, and Gledhow Road include proposals to introduce segregated bus and cycle lanes along the route, plus improved pedestrian crossings.
Speaking previously, Coun Jonathan Pryor, said: “The area is prone to an alarming number of collisions over the previous 7 years, with 35 per cent of casualties involving people walking and cycling.
“These plans should deliver enhanced safety measures for all road users, especially people walking and cycling, whilst helping to ease congestion and improve bus reliability. Your input is essential to ensure these changes meet community needs.”
71 collisions have been recorded along the route over the past seven years - resulting in 90 casualties, including one fatality and 14 serious injuries. As a result, it has been identified as City Council’s “number one site of concern.”
The £4.5 million scheme will be funded by the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund’s Corridor Improvement Programme, subject to approvals.
Delivered in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the project is part of Leeds City Council’s broader Vision Zero 2040 initiative - aiming to eliminate any road fatalities or serious injuries on city roads by 2040.
Key proposals to improve the A58 Roundhay Road include:
- New or enhanced pedestrian crossings making it safer for people to cross the road.
- Changes to key junctions around Bayswater Triangle that aim to reduce collisions, making it safer for all road users, especially people walking and cycling.
- New segregated cycle lanes, ensuring a safer route for cyclists and encouraging people to take up cycling.
- Bus priority measures and dedicated bus lanes on Roundhay Road to improve journey reliability and reduce congestion.
- Upgraded public spaces with trees and planting, to encourage people to spend more time there.
