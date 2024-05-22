Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disabled Leeds United fan claims he was left stranded at a bus stop last week after cheering the Whites on in the Championship play-off semi finals.

Harry Hession and his dad Lee, 53, rely on public transport to get around - most commonly to and from Elland Road to cheer on their beloved Leeds United.

Lee suffers Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and relies on a wheelchair.

However, following last Thursday’s resounding play-off win over Norwich City, Harry and Lee say they were left stranded for more than two hours unable to get a bus back to Morley Town Hall.

First Bus has apologised for the issue and said services were experiencing significant delays and subject to diversions by police, in the aftermath of the Whites’ play-off semi final victory celebrations.

Harry Hession and his dad Lee say they were left stranded after Leeds United's victory at Elland Road.

Shortly after full time, the pair headed for the Drysalters bus stop to wait for the 10.20pm service. That service was cancelled and the following 10.40pm was also scrapped.

It meant the next bus did not arrive until 11.24pm - over an hour later. More delays and confusion followed and the pair eventually had to abandon bus travel and find an accessible taxi.

Speaking to the YEP, Harry said: “My dad became restless, complaining of feeling too cold and in pain from being sat in his chair longer than usual.

“Due to this, I tried calling for a wheelchair accessible taxi. After being on the phone to multiple taxi companies we learnt that it was either a 90 minute wait for a taxi or that they were unavailable.”

They said the First Bus app showed that the 11.24pm service was now diverting and would not be serve the Drysalters stop as originally planned.

The pair then moved to the Old Road stop to see if they could find other alternatives but, after speaking to passers-by, were told all the buses were now showing as cancelled.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We’re sorry that Mr Hession and his father were unable to travel with us last week and had to use alternative transport home. We hope his father is now feeling better.

“Post-match celebrations caused significant delays and disruption to traffic on roads nearby to the Elland Road stadium.

“Our services were diverted by police as a measure to help ease congestion which meant travelling along Wesley Street and in to Beeston, then operating past White Rose Centre and up Churwell Hill.”

While waiting, Harry called his dad’s sister, who works for West Yorkshire Police, for assistance and she helped organise an ambulance.

Paramedics took Lee’s temperature and gave him a thermal blanket, sitting with the pair while they discussed a new plan of action.

Harry added: “My dad was now complaining of his neck hurting from being in his chair and slowly getting increasingly distressed and therefore becoming agitated. We were starting to worry about him.

“Luckily, at around 12.20am we were able to track down a passing taxi which was wheelchair accessible. We managed to get home at around 12.30 am to put him to bed.”

A spokesperson for First Bus added: “The first 51 service to be diverted arrived at the Old Road bus stop at 10.57pm, but encountered heavy traffic on its enforced diversion and did not serve Drysalters.

“The next available bus on service 52 failed to operate due to the driver being caught in the traffic prior to this and could not complete the next trip.