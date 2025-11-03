Progress update on Dawsons Corner revamp as Farsley ring road closure gets underway

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:30 GMT
Leeds road users urged to plan ahead for Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass works
The Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass revamp is “progressing well,” according to officials at Connecting Leeds.

A £44 million revamp, aimed at speeding up journeys, reducing air pollution and improving safety, at Dawsons Corner is progressing on schedule, according to the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds.

Not due to be completed until May 2026, the update comes as the latest stage of work along the key route route, which is used by over 57,000 road users daily, are due to get underway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass revamp is “progressing well."placeholder image
The Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass revamp is “progressing well." | LCC

Connecting Leeds said: “The Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass improvement scheme is progressing well. Significant progress has been made in the South-West corner, where a large section of the earthworks and new drainage infrastructure have been completed.

“Widening works, service diversions, and the formation of the new carriageway and footways are well underway on the North, South, and East arms.”

Sign up to our Whatsapp Channel for the latest across Leeds

From tonight, the Farsley ring road, from Dawsons Corner roundabout to Rodley roundabout, will be closed between 8pm to 5am for two nights - November 3 and November 4.

The closure, which is not due to impact upon resident access, is to allow Northern Powergrid to carry out essential road works.

Related topics:LeedsStanningley BypassFarsleyDisruptionNorthern Powergrid
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice