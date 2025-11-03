Progress update on Dawsons Corner revamp as Farsley ring road closure gets underway
A £44 million revamp, aimed at speeding up journeys, reducing air pollution and improving safety, at Dawsons Corner is progressing on schedule, according to the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds.
Not due to be completed until May 2026, the update comes as the latest stage of work along the key route route, which is used by over 57,000 road users daily, are due to get underway.
Connecting Leeds said: “The Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass improvement scheme is progressing well. Significant progress has been made in the South-West corner, where a large section of the earthworks and new drainage infrastructure have been completed.
“Widening works, service diversions, and the formation of the new carriageway and footways are well underway on the North, South, and East arms.”
From tonight, the Farsley ring road, from Dawsons Corner roundabout to Rodley roundabout, will be closed between 8pm to 5am for two nights - November 3 and November 4.
The closure, which is not due to impact upon resident access, is to allow Northern Powergrid to carry out essential road works.