Average speed cameras are to be introduced on a key Leeds ring road.

The cameras, which are set to go live on the inner ring road (A58M), will aim to “control speed and improve road safety” along one of the city’s busiest routes.

Running from the North Street overpass to the former Yorkshire Evening Post building, the key stretch has been identified as a "high risk location”.

The cameras are set to go live on the A58M Leeds inner ring road. | NW

Within the past five years, West Yorkshire Police has recorded 1 fatal, 14 serious and 43 slight injury collisions along the A58(M) of which 26 had speeding cited as a “causation factor.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The speed cameras are being installed as part of a wider strategy which has recently been created by the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, consisting of the five local authorities across West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police.

“The new strategy works to recognise ‘high risk’ locations, either where speed-related casualties have happened or there is clear evidence of speeding.

“Based on our experience elsewhere, it is anticipated that this scheme will reduce both the number and severity of injury collisions on this route, in the same manner which has been observed following the introduction of the average speed camera scheme on the Stanningley Bypass.”

The move will see the busy 2.5 mile inner ring road stretch set at an average speed limit of 40mph.

It comes as part of wider ambitions of having “zero road deaths and zero serious injury collisions” on roads across Leeds and West Yorkshire by 2040.