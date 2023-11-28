A public consultation has been launched over plans to reduce the speed limit of a motorway in Leeds.

National Highways is encouraging people to have their say on changes to speed limits on the M621 as part of ongoing upgrades to the Leeds city centre motorway.

Last December, the motorway agency began adding and widening lanes at the busy junction 2 near Elland Road. These improvements aim to provide extra room at the junction to help keep traffic moving and reduce queues, so drivers can get to their destination sooner.

National Highways Assistant Project Manager Christopher Ward, said: “To improve safety and help ensure a smooth-running network, we’re proposing to change the speed limits on certain entry and exit slip roads between junctions 1 to 7 of the M621. This will ensure appropriate speed limits are in place on all slip roads.

National Highways is encouraging people to have their say on changes to speed limits on the M621. Picture: Tony Johnson

“We’re also proposing to make permanent the current temporary 50mph speed limit in the eastbound direction between junctions 6 (Belle Isle) and 7 (Stourton).

“In addition, as part of our efforts to improve safety, average speed enforcement cameras between junctions 1 (Beeston) and 5 (Tunstall) will be installed as part of the scheme and the proposed changes are required to facilitate this upgrade.”

An online Citizen Space site went live at midnight and will run until January 23, 2024, allowing for members of the public to view further details and issue their comments through the online survey.