Leeds' first permanent average speed cameras welcomed amid safety concerns on 'high risk' city roads
Leeds City Council recently revealed plans to set up the cameras in the autumn, to be located on roads where there have been “speed-related casualties” or where there is “clear evidence of speeding”.
They are on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and the A647 Stanningley Bypass, where a reduced speed limit of 50mph will come into force. The limit currently stands at 70pm, which later drops to 60mph.
While the news has been welcomed by two Conservative councillors, it did not come soon enough.
Coun Andrew Carter said that it was a “disgrace” it took so long for action to be taken, adding: “All of a sudden now the council are saying that this has only been possible because the West Yorkshire Speed Camera Initiative has relaxed the rules. In my view they could have done that before.”
His colleague Coun Amanda Carter also thanked residents for getting behind demands for action. It comes as part of a strategy to address problems at “high risk” locations, including in areas where there have been fatal crashes.
The changes will see the limit drop to 50mph on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A647 Stanningley Bypass, from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge. According to the council, 62% of people reacted positively to the proposed changes in a consultation.
The existing fixed speed cameras on A647 Stanningley Bypass that are to be replaced by the new average speed cameras will be moved to A647 Stanningley Road at the central reserve near to Armley Grange Drive junction and the central reserve near to Redcote Lane junction. They will be able to enforce both east and westbound traffic and are in addition to three mobile camera bays that are currently installed on A647 Stanningley Road near the junctions of Moorfield Road, Cockshott Lane and Houghley Lane.