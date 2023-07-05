Leeds City Council recently revealed plans to set up the cameras in the autumn, to be located on roads where there have been “speed-related casualties” or where there is “clear evidence of speeding”.

They are on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and the A647 Stanningley Bypass, where a reduced speed limit of 50mph will come into force. The limit currently stands at 70pm, which later drops to 60mph.

While the news has been welcomed by two Conservative councillors, it did not come soon enough.

Average speed cameras on the A6120 and A647. Photo: Leeds City Council.

Coun Andrew Carter said that it was a “disgrace” it took so long for action to be taken, adding: “All of a sudden now the council are saying that this has only been possible because the West Yorkshire Speed Camera Initiative has relaxed the rules. In my view they could have done that before.”

His colleague Coun Amanda Carter also thanked residents for getting behind demands for action. It comes as part of a strategy to address problems at “high risk” locations, including in areas where there have been fatal crashes.

The changes will see the limit drop to 50mph on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A647 Stanningley Bypass, from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge. According to the council, 62% of people reacted positively to the proposed changes in a consultation.

