Leeds council to consider 'city wide' 20mph speed limits as part of fresh safety pledge

Leeds council are to consider implementing city wide 20mph speed limits in a bid to make communities safer.

In June, roads in Aberford, Bardsey, Barwick-in-Elmet, Linton, Scholes and Shadwell were among those to see their 30mph limits cut and Leeds City Council is now following that up with a wave of fresh cuts to residential streets across Wetherby.

Wetherby Sandbeck Way estate, Wetherby Grove Court estate, Boston Spa Rudgate Park estate, Thorp Arch Church Fields estate, Boston Spa Hartington Place, Wetherby Windmill Road have all seen their speed limits reduced, with council consulting on introducing city wide measures.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “Leeds City Council are consulting on the introduction of new 20mph speed limits on a number of new residential developments in Wetherby ward. Leeds City Council’s ambition is that 20mph speed limits are introduced on all appropriate residential streets in the city.

Leeds City Council are consulting on plans to introduce 20mph speed limits in residential areas across the city. Pictures: NW/Getty Images

“Introducing lower speed limits in residential areas will help us to achieve our Vision Zero 2040 strategy and is important for creating safer communities. Drivers who speed create an environment that is threatening, frightening and intimidating. Their behaviour is not only dangerous, but also fits the definition of anti-social behaviour.”

Any new restrictions will mainly operate around village centres and main streets where pedestrians and school children are most likely. Proposals to cut limits were first mooted in 2019, but are only now just becoming a reality, after a lot of objections to the original scheme.