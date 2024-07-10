Leeds Council confirm planned 50mph speed limit reduction on rural roads
and live on Freeview channel 276
In April, Leeds City Council officially approved plans to reduce the speed limit on several high-speed rural roads from the 60mph national average down to 50mph.
Routes across Adel and Wharfedale, Garforth and Swillington, Harewood, Kippax and Methley will all face a speed reduction.
Now the City Council has confirmed that this reduction will be implemented imminently from the start of the school holidays.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “As previously confirmed, the new speed limits are scheduled to be implemented over the course of the school summer holidays.
“We have chosen this period with a view to minimising any disruption that might be caused by the implementation programme.
“The changes to the limits are in line with our Leeds Safe Roads Vision Zero 2040 Strategy, which aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries due to collisions.”
City Council routinely reviews police injury collision data on the road network within Leeds, identifying collision trends and numbers to identify routes with the poorest record for fatal or seriously injured crashes.
As part of their injury collision analysis, City Council identified roads in rural locations with a speed limit designation of 60mph.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The following routes were identified as suitable for a pilot study into the effects on collisions and actual vehicle speeds if the speed limit were lowered to 50mph.
- A61 Harrogate Road from the Eccup road to Harewood Village
- A659 Harewood Avenue/Harewood Road from Harewood to Collingham
- A659 Otley Road/Arthington Lane from its junction with the A61 to Rawden Hill
- A642 Wakefield Road from the A63 roundabout to the former Swillington brickworks site
- A656 Ridge Road from the M1 J47 to the A63 Selby Rd
- A63 Selby Road from the Strikes Garden centre to Great North Road
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.