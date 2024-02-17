Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Works begun to install the fixed position speed camera on the A58 in Scarcroft, between Leeds and Wetherby, this week.

The move has been welcomed by local councillors, who see the installation as a way of tackling speeding motorists driving through rural villages, who potentially pose a danger to themselves and other road users and pedestrians.

Works have begun on installing a fixed position speed camera on the A58 in Scarcroft. Pictures: NW/Stock

Coun Matthew Robinson, Harewood ward, said: “This is welcome news. After many complaints from residents about speeding motorists, I am pleased that their voices have been heard and action is been taken.

"Whilst many drivers don’t like speed cameras, the fact is they have the potential to save lives and this area has sadly too many serious, and some fatal, accidents.”

In 2022, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, 27 per cent of fatal collisions were due to exceeding the speed limit and travelling too fast for the conditions.

The move comes amid a wider police and council crackdown, with Leeds City Council previously announcing plans to install the city's first average speed cameras on a series of “high risk” routes.

Coun Robinson added: “It has taken a lot of work to have this camera installed and I am grateful to everyone for their patience in getting to here. As a parent myself, I have become so much more aware of risks and hazards, especially where children might be involved.

"One death on our roads is one too many and I hope this camera helps to reduce that statistic."