The 23 Leeds police speed camera locations this week including Broad Lane and Harewood Road

The mobile speed camera locations across Leeds this week have been confirmed.

Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.

Police teams work alongside West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, which says its aim is to encourage safe speeds across the road network and not just where there are fixed or mobile cameras. Camera types can be interchangeable at each location where speeding is a concern, meaning enforcement may be undertaken by a fixed or mobile safety camera at any given time.

Here are the 23 confirmed locations where mobile speed cameras may be present in Leeds this week. The locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

Rothwell, between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane

1. A61 Wakefield Road/Leeds Road - 30mph

Rothwell, between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane Photo: Google

Guiseley, between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road

2. A65 Otley Road - 30mph

Guiseley, between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road Photo: Google

Bramley, between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

3. Broad Lane - 30mph

Bramley, between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane Photo: Google

Between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane

4. Otley Old Road - 30mph

Between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane Photo: Google

Drighlington, between 40m east of King Street and 75m east of Old Lane

5. A58 Whitehall Road - 30mph

Drighlington, between 40m east of King Street and 75m east of Old Lane Photo: Google

Moortown, between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane to 50m north of Ring Road

6. King Lane - 30mph

Moortown, between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane to 50m north of Ring Road Photo: Google

