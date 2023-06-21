Leeds City Council announced this week that the cameras, that will be set up in the autumn, will be located on roads that have seen “speed-related casualties” or where there is “clear evidence of speeding”.

They are the A6120 Outer Ring Road and the A647 Stanningley Bypass, where a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be enforced. Currently, the limit for the roads stands at 70mph, which drops to 60mph.

It comes as part of a strategy to address problems at “high risk” locations. Since February, some of the city’s busiest roads have been identified for the scheme.

Average speed cameras on the A6120 and A647. Photo: Leeds City Council.

The changes will see the limit drop to 50mph on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A647 Stanningley Bypass, from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge. According to the council, 62% of people reacted positively to the proposed changes in a consultation.

The existing fixed speed cameras on A647 Stanningley Bypass that are to be replaced by the new average speed cameras will be moved to A647 Stanningley Road at the central reserve near to Armley Grange Drive junction and the central reserve near to Redcote Lane junction. They will be able to enforce both east and westbound traffic and are in addition to three mobile camera bays that are currently installed on A647 Stanningley Road near the junctions of Moorfield Road, Cockshott Lane and Houghley Lane.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Alongside our Leeds Vision Zero 2040 Strategy, the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership’s new strategic approach to enforcement, signage and speed management allows us to ensure that our neighbourhoods and roads in Leeds are safe for all.

“We have a bold ambition of having zero deaths on Leeds roads by 2040 and the new strategy sets out a flexible, clear and consistent approach to managing speed and safety. A more flexible approach to deploying safety cameras is something both ward councillors and I have been requesting for a while. It allows Leeds greater local responsibility in addressing safety concerns in our areas.

“The strategy further builds on our Leeds Transport Strategy aim of ‘Leeds to be a city where you don’t need a car’, ensuring that roads must be safe for people to walk, scoot, wheel, and cycle.”