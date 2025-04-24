People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Otley residents joy as street wins share of £1,000 Good Friday jackpot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Players living in Piper Lane, Otley, scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among the daily prize winners in the Good Friday People’s Postcode Lottery draw.
The LS21 3EH postcode was among 20 daily winners across the UK last Friday (April 18).
Otley is the city’s fifth April winner, which has included players on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton and Estcourt Terrace in Headingley.
Meanwhile on Saturday (April 19), lucky players on Templegate View near Temple Newsam (LS15 0HQ) bagged the weekly £50,000 per ticket prize.
Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, while 11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.