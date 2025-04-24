Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents on a street in Leeds are celebrating after winning a share of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily jackpot.

Players living in Piper Lane, Otley, scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode was named among the daily prize winners in the Good Friday People’s Postcode Lottery draw.

The LS21 3EH postcode was among 20 daily winners across the UK last Friday (April 18).

Players living in Piper Lane, Otley, scooped up to £6,000 on Good Friday. | Google

Meanwhile on Saturday (April 19), lucky players on Templegate View near Temple Newsam (LS15 0HQ) bagged the weekly £50,000 per ticket prize.

Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, while 11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.