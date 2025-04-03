People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Headingley residents rejoice as street becomes city's first April winner
Players living in Estcourt Terrace, Headingley, scooped up to £6,000 after their postcode were named among the daily prize winners in yesterday’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS6 3EX postcode was among 20 daily winners across the UK yesterday (Wednesday, April 4).
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
Nine lucky streets were named among March’s winners, including three winners in one week.
11 streets claimed winnings across January and February.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
